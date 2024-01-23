MetroCity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.3 million…

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Doraville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $55.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.6 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $119.7 million.

