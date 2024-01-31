MetLife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $607 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $607 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $19.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.72 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.58 billion, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.72 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET

