Methanex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $922 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $174 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

