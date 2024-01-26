Mesa Air: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Friday reported a loss of $28.3 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Friday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $120.1 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $498.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.