Meritage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $198.9 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $5.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.18 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.65 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $738.7 million, or $19.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.11 billion.

