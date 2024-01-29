Merchants Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Monday reported net income of $77.5 million in…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Monday reported net income of $77.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $346.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $158.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $279.2 million, or $5.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $562.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN

