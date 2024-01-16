Mercantile Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported net income of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.2 million, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $225.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBWM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.