Medical School Letters of Recommendation: How to Get the Best References

As the pool of medical school applicants and competitiveness for limited seats in M.D. and D.O. programs continue to grow, admissions committees rely heavily on letters of recommendation to assess applicants’ potential as medical students.

The objective opinion of a doctor, researcher, educator or supervisor on a student’s abilities and aptitude for a career in medicine holds great importance to committee members’ evaluation of candidates. Therefore, the art of selecting appropriate letter-writers — and in preparing your writers to provide strong, supportive letters — is of paramount importance to the success of your medical school application.

Recommendation letters should highlight your unique characteristics and identify traits that make you suitable for the medical profession. Ideally, you will be able to select multiple recommenders who are able to speak to various personal attributes. However, if a recommender needs more background on you, which is likely, it’s your responsibility to provide them with reference materials.

What Should I Provide My Recommenders?

At a minimum, include an up-to-date resume and the personal statement that you expect to use for your application. It can also be helpful to include a list of strengths and any additional background information, such as your motivation for joining the medical field, your aspirations or career goals and any particular information you would like them to highlight in the letter.

Don’t feel awkward about sharing information this way. The writers will still be responsible for the content of the letters, but it will help them create specific and relevant letters and make their job easier.

Who Should I Ask for a Strong Recommendation Letter?

There are four major categories of letter-writers that you should consider: a science or non-science professor, physician, research mentor or supervisor who can comment on your leadership, such as a long-term employer. Except in rare circumstances, it is best to stick to these types of recommenders, as they are most appreciated by admissions committees and will generally hold the most sway.

These days, many medical schools specify the exact type of letters they want, such as a letter each from a science professor, non-science professor, doctor and/or research mentor.

Get letters from professors who awarded you an A. In general, science professors are typically preferred, given the extensive scientific rigor of medical school coursework.

Seek letters from doctors who know you well. If possible, avoid physicians you’ve only shadowed for a short amount of time. They will not be able to speak in depth about you, and you’d be far better off investing time in getting to know a physician through a longitudinal clinical experience before asking for a recommendation letter.

Choose research mentors with whom you have had significant experience. If your principal investigator is not in the lab often, but a graduate student or postdoc fellow works with you frequently, you should still ask the PI for the letter with the understanding that the graduate student or post-doc is likely to write the first draft. This is common and not something to worry about — just make sure that the final letter is signed or co-signed by the PI.

Make Sure Writers Can Comment on Important Qualities

When selecting your recommenders, be sure that they will be prepared and able to emphasize the appropriate qualities in their letter. Committees will expect professors to emphasize your intellect and academic ability, physicians to discuss your passion and motivation for a medical career, research mentors to compliment your critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and employers to emphasize your leadership potential and ability to work well within a team.

Select recommenders who can objectively assess your potential as a medical student. Ensure that your recommenders know you well academically and, if possible, personally.

Follow This Additional Advice

Create Relationships

Spend time with professors you wish to ask for a letter. Go to office hours, ask additional questions and demonstrate genuine interest in their subject. If possible, give them the opportunity to ask questions and discuss your goals. Professors were once students, and discussing their career motivations and goals can help to unlock your own career aspirations

or expose you to ideas and opportunities you might not otherwise learn about.

Request Letters Early

Your letter-writers lead exceptionally busy lives, and to respect their time, ask as early as possible to give them the time they need to write a thoughtful letter. When you ask, be sure to furnish your resume and personal statement.

Remind Recommenders

It is your responsibility to remind your letter-writers of the due date. Communicate a date by which you need to have the letter back, and don’t be shy about reminding them a few times by email before the due date.

Follow Each School’s Instructions

Visit each school website and carefully follow all instructions. Submit the number of letters they ask for, from the recommenders they require, in the format that they request. Know this information before you ask your writers, so that you can give them all of the information they will need to write your letter. Do not submit more letters than requested, as many schools have a hard cap.

Nurture Relationships

Remember that these recommenders are doing you a significant favor by volunteering their time to write you a letter. Great letters can take a substantial amount of time to write, so make sure to thank them and pay the favor forward in the future.

Maintain some contact with your recommenders after moving on, if possible, especially if you feel you have a genuine connection. Recognize that you may need letters from them again in the future. Even more importantly, these individuals may be valuable sources of advice for years to come during your career in medicine.

