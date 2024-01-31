MaxLinear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.5 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.1 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $693.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $105 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

