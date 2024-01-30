Match Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $229.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $866.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $861.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $651.5 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTCH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.