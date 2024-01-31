MasterCard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.79 billion. The…

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.2 billion, or $11.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

