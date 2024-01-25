Marsh & McLennan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $756…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $756 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.76 billion, or $7.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.74 billion.

