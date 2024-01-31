MarketAxess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $69.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $197.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.1 million, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $752.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.