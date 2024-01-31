Markel Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $769.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $56.48.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $23.58 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.71 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2 billion, or $146.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.28 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKL

