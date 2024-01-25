Marine Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported profit of $5.4 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported profit of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.7 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $383.7 million.

