Marathon Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $36.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.68 billion, or $23.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.31 billion.

