Manpower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.8 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.91 billion.

