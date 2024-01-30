Manhattan Associates: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.7 million. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $238.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.6 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $928.7 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion.

