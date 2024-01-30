Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.9…

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $211.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.3 million.

