MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.3 million in its…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $214.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMYT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.