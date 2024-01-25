Macatawa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) on Thursday reported net income of $9.5 million…

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) on Thursday reported net income of $9.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Holland, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The holding company for Macatawa Bank posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.2 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $105.9 million.

