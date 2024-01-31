M/I Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported net income of $105.3 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) on Wednesday reported net income of $105.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.66.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $972.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $465.4 million, or $16.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

