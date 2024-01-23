Logitech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $244.7…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $244.7 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Logitech expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion.

