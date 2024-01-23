Lockheed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.87 billion.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $7.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, were $7.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.26 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.92 billion, or $27.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.57 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $25.65 to $26.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $68.5 billion to $70 billion.

