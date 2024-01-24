Liberty Oilfield Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.4 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 54 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556.3 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.75 billion.

