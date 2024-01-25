Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $126.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $249.6 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.18 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share.

