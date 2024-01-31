Lennox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $144.5 million.…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $144.5 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $590.1 million, or $16.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.50 to $20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

