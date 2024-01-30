LendingClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.2 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.9 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $864.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.