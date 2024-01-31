LCNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $293,000 in its…

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $293,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.8 million.

