Las Vegas Sands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $382 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.22 billion, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.37 billion.

