Landmark Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.2 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.5 million.

