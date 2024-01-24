Lam Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $954.3 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $7.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $6.50 to $8.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $4 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

