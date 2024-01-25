Lakeland Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Thursday reported net income of $29.6 million…

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $108.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.8 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $246.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKFN

