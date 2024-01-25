Lakeland Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported net income of…

OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — OAK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) on Thursday reported net income of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oak Ridge, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.7 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $306.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBAI

