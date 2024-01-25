L3Harris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $158 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $6.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.42 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.40 to $12.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $20.7 billion to $21.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

