Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $171.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $180 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLIC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.