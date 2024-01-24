Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $217.1 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 41 cents.

