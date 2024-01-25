KLA: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $582.5 million.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $582.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $4.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.88 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.66 to $5.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.42 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

