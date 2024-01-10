KB Home: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $150.3 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $150.3 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $590.2 million, or $7.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.