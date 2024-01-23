K12: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $66.8…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $66.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $504.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $503.8 million.

