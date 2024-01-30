Juniper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $124.3…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $124.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310.2 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNPR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.