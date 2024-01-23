Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $21.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.11 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.55 to $10.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $87.8 billion to $88.6 billion.

