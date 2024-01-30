Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $374 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cork, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.09 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from 74 cents to 78 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

