JetBlue: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $104 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $310 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.62 billion.

