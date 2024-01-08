Jefferies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported net income of $70.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Monday reported net income of $70.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 30 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.4 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF

