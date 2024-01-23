Invesco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $683.1 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $683.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $96.9 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

