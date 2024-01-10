Intuitive Surgical, Lennar rise; Aehr Test Systems, Chewy fall, Wednesday, 1/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up…

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 29 cents to $16.43.

The information technology giant is buying Juniper Networks for about $14 billion in cash.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $33.89 to $364.45.

The maker of robotic surgical equipment gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Lennar Corp., up $5.19 to $153.35.

The homebuilder increased its dividend and raised its buyback program by $5 billion.

WD-40 Co., up $35.98 to $272.59.

The maintenance and cleaning product company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Aehr Test Systems, down $3.76 to $18.59.

The supplier to the semiconductor industry trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Chewy Inc., down $1.21 to $19.94.

The online pet supply store is selling about 12.3 million shares of its stock through Morgan Stanley.

GoodRx Holdings Inc., up 76 cents to $6.47.

The digital healthcare company gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

PriceSmart Inc., up $3.58 to $76.52.

The warehouse club operator beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

