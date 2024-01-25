Intel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.67…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.67 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $15.41 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.69 billion, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $54.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

