Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $121.7 million in the period.

