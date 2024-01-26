Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 29

Amer Sports – Helsinki, Finland, 100 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol AS. Business: Sells apparel and sports gear.

FibroBiologics – Houston, 4.8 million shares, priced at $18, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBLG. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing fibroblast-based therapies for chronic diseases.

Perfect Moment – London, 1.2 million shares, priced $6-$7, managed by ThinkEquity/Laidlaw & Co (UK). Proposed NYSE American symbol PMNT. Business: Luxury lifestyle brand focused on ski apparel and other activewear.

